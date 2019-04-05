Loading articles...

Human remains found at remote spot in Big Lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska State Troopers say human remains have been found at a remote spot in Big Lake.

Troopers say positive identification of the remains was not possible because of their exposure to the elements. Troopers responded to the scene Wednesday night.

The remains have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.