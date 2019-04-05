Greek police arrest suspect in Greek-Australian's murder

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police say they have arrested a Bulgarian man over the suspected contract killing of a Greek-Australian who was fatally shot outside his home in an Athens seaside suburb last year.

The suspect’s brother is also wanted on suspicion of having helped plan the murder of John Macris, 46, and driving the killer’s getaway car.

Police said in a statement Friday the brothers fled to Bulgaria after the Oct. 31 shooting, but the suspected murderer, aged 31, returned to Athens — possibly for another contract killing.

He was arrested Tuesday after trying to escape a police blockade, during which he allegedly rammed a patrol car with his vehicle. His 33-year-old brother is believed to be in Bulgaria.

Authorities say Macris had run-ins with Australian and Greek police in the past.

The Associated Press