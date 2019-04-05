Former Alaska Gov. Walker joins law firm

JUNEAU, Alaska — Former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has a new gig.

Walker has joined the former law firm of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick for state attorney general, Kevin Clarkson. The law firm Brena, Bell and Clarkson is changing its name to Brena, Bell and Walker with the addition of Walker and departure of Clarkson.

A release from the Anchorage law firm notes Walker’s experience as an attorney handling municipal and oil and gas issues.

Walker left office in December.

The Associated Press