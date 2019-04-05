Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Florida businessman convicted in $1B Medicare fraud case
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 11:40 am EDT
MIAMI — A federal jury has convicted a Florida health care executive on 20 criminal counts in a $1 billion Medicare fraud scheme.
Jurors reached the verdict Friday after four days of deliberating the fate of 50-year-old Philip Esformes in one of the biggest such cases in U.S. history.
The wealthy Miami Beach businessman operated a network of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in South Florida.
Jurors found him guilty of paying kickbacks and bribes to doctors and administrators so they would refer patients to his businesses. A former Ivy League basketball coach testified Esformes bribed him to get his son into school.
The jury could not decide whether Esformes was guilty of Medicare fraud conspiracy.
Esformes has been jailed since his 2016 arrest and faces a lengthy prison sentence.
The Associated Press
