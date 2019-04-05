Loading articles...

No injuries after fire breaks out at Junction West Animal Hospital

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out overnight at an animal hospital in the Junction.

Emergency crews were called to the Junction West Animal Hospital, on Dundas Street West just east of Jane Street, around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police said the fire broke out in a room at the back of the hospital that was not occupied by animals.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire.

There has been no word on a possible cause.

