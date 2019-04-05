Loading articles...

Federal Liberals commit $1.3B towards TCH repairs

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced a new $1.3 billion partnership with the City of Toronto – the largest federal housing investment with a municipal partner in Canadian history – to support the renovation of more than 58,000 affordable housing units. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

The federal Liberals have committed $1.3-billion over the next decade to help Toronto Community Housing tackle a billion dollar capital repair backlog.

Mayor John Tory calls it the largest such funding investment in Canadian history.

The money will go towards fixing some 58,000 TCH units with the work scheduled to begin this spring.

More to come

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rickey Foley

Must be an election year.

April 05, 2019 at 4:27 pm