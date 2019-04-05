Loading articles...

FBI: NY man threatened to kill Minn. Congresswoman

NEW YORK — A western New York man has been charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after placing a threatening call to Omar’s office in Washington D.C. last month.

Omar is among the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress.

The FBI said in a criminal complaint Carlineo called her a “terrorist” and threatened to shoot her.

The bureau said that Carlineo sounded angry during the call but “spelled his name correctly and provided contact information” to a staffer.

Carlineo told the FBI that he is a patriot, “loves the president and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” the criminal complaint says.

Carlineo’s defence attorney declined to comment on the charges Friday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.