Ex-university aide, 2 others charged in sex indictment

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A former aide to a Georgia university president and two municipal officials have been indicted in an investigation of suspected prostitution.

WMAZ-TV reports a Peach County grand jury indicted Alecia Johnson on charges of prostitution, pimping and solicitation. She’s the former executive assistant to the president of Fort Valley State University.

Johnson’s attorney, Adrian Patrick, didn’t immediately return a phone message Friday. He previously told WSB-TV Johnson is “not a pimp. She’s not a madam.”

Six men charged with soliciting sodomy and pandering include Crisp County Commissioner Arthur James Nance Jr. and Hinesville City Manager Kenneth Howard. Nance declined to discuss the case with WALB-TV but said his constituents “know my character.”

Howard declined to comment to WTOC-TV last fall when city officials decided to let him keep working.

