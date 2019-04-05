Loading articles...

Crane operator's arm nearly severed in accident 300 feet up

CINCINNATI — A crane operator in Cincinnati had to call 911 for rescue after his arm was partially severed in an accident nearly 300 feet up in the air.

A fire official says the crane operator made the call after a cable sliced underneath his arm Friday.

Rescue crews used a basket to lower the worker.

Authorities say the man lost a lot of blood but he was conscious and alert when he was brought down.

The accident happened at a construction site at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The Associated Press

