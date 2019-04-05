Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Congressmen shun money of donor charged with regulator bribe
by Emery P. Dalesio, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 11:39 am EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Three North Carolina congressmen say they’re giving up political contributions they received from a big donor charged in federal indictments with trying to bribe the state’s insurance commissioner.
Spokesmen for U.S. Reps. Richard Hudson, Patrick McHenry and Ted Budd said Friday that they’re giving up money received from Durham businessman Greg Lindberg.
Hudson spokeswoman Tatum Gibson says the congressman is sending $15,400 to charities supporting families and veterans around Fort Bragg, but didn’t provide their names. Gibson says another $62,800 from Lindberg went to a joint fundraising committee and is now controlled by the National Republican Congressional Committee.
A Budd spokesman says his sole $2,700 contribution from Lindberg is going to a child abuse organization.
Spokesmen for Rep. Mark Walker did not respond to requests for comment.