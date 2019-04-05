British Columbia bearing 'brunt' of impact from Huawei arrest: Horgan

VANCOUVER — Premier John Horgan says British Columbia, as the country’s gateway to Asia, is bearing the brunt of the impact of Canada’s tense relationship with China over the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Speaking at the Council of Forest Industries convention in Vancouver Friday, Horgan described Meng’s arrest as “profoundly regrettable,” but adds “extradition treaties are extradition treaties” and he doesn’t think the federal government had any other option.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver in December on a request from the United States, which wants her extradiated to face charges including conspiracy, fraud and obstruction.

Horgan says the province does have an option, and that’s to continue to be aggressive and forward-looking when it comes to trade with Asia.

He says it’s a critically important market and boosting innovation in export products will be a ticket to success, adding that the province has an opportunity to grow the market for engineered wood products.

B.C. does billions in trade with China and Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape.

The Canadian Press