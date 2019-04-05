Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bollywood biopic on Modi runs into trouble days before vote
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 2:19 am EDT
NEW DELHI — The planned release of a Bollywood biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi days before the start of Indian elections has run into trouble with a court challenge pending and the censor board yet to clear its opening in theatres.
Opposition parties are protesting that the film’s release would unfairly advantage Modi’s Hindu nationalist party as it seeks reelection.
The Supreme Court set a Monday hearing date for a Congress party petition demanding the movie’s release be deferred until voting concludes in mid-May.
The Hindi movie couldn’t be screen as planned on Friday because the censor board hasn’t certified it for release.
Film producer Sandip Ssingh tweeted late Thursday, “This is to confirm, our film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ is not releasing on 5th April. Will update soon.”
The Associated Press
