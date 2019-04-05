Bob Cole’s final HNIC game will be Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens

The National Hockey League’s oldest rivalry will provide the stage for Canadian broadcast legend Bob Cole to call his final regular season game on Hockey Night in Canada.

Cole, who is in the broadcast booth for his 50th and final season of Hockey Night, will handle play-by-play for the regular-season finale between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

“When I began calling NHL games in 1969, I never dreamt I would still be doing it 50 years later,” Cole said. “I feel very fortunate to still be able to do the job I love and I truly appreciate the kindness shown to me from teams and players across the league during this final season with Hockey Night in Canada.

“Every game I have called over my career has been a dream come true. I am grateful for the privilege of bringing the game to the fans all these years and I will continue to put everything I have into it until my final game. I just want hockey fans to be able to enjoy the game as much as I do,” Cole added.

Originally scheduled to call 10 games during the first part of the 2018-19 season, Cole ended up agreeing to six extra broadcasts stretching to the end of the season.

Hockey Night will celebrate Cole’s career on the final broadcast.

“Bob has continued to bring the passion and energy to games that fans have enjoyed throughout his career,” said Rob Corte, Vice-President of Sportsnet and NHL Productions. “We at Sportsnet have the utmost respect for Bob, his legacy and his sensational career. Having Bob call a classic Toronto vs. Montreal matchup to end the regular season is just perfect. It doesn’t get any better than that. After 50 years on Hockey Night in Canada, we feel this is most fitting for Bob and his multitude of fans.”

Beginning his hockey-broadcasting career with VOCM radio in his hometown of St. John’s, Newfoundland, Cole moved into television in 1973. In addition to 50 years on Hockey Night in Canada, Cole has also called hockey play-by-play for multiple Olympic Games.

Cole is a Gemini-award winning broadcaster, a member of the Order of Canada and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996 as a recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for broadcasting excellence.