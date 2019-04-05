Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bike-riding face slasher charged in Los Angeles
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 10:59 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — A man who rode around on a bicycle with a knife and slashed the faces and necks of nine people in Los Angeles has been charged with multiple felonies.
The LA County district attorney’s office says Friday that Lenrey Briones faces seven counts of aggravated mayhem, two counts of attempted aggravated mayhem and one count of attempted second-degree robbery. It’s not known if the 19-year-old has an attorney.
Investigators say Briones left his victims, including a 13-year-old, with slashing wounds. One victim required 20 stitches. Stefany Coboz told KNBC-TV she received a deep gash under her ear, and the attacker turned and laughed as he rode away.
Prosecutors say in one instance, he tried to take a victim’s purse.
He could face life in prison if convicted on all counts.
The Associated Press
