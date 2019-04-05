Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
B.C. man convicted in harassment of ex-wife charged with breaching probation
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 3:45 pm EDT
VANCOUVER — A man convicted of criminally harassing his ex-wife through a revenge website has been charged with breaching a probation order.
The RCMP say Patrick Fox was arrested Thursday in Burnaby, B.C.
He was sentenced to nearly four years in prison in 2017 for illegally possessing a firearm and criminally harassing Desiree Capuano, who lived in the United States.
Fox’s trial heard Capuano was harassed through hundreds of threatening emails and the website, which falsely maligned her as a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser.
In a statement, the B.C. Crown prosecution service says Fox is charged with failing to report as directed to a probation officer, leaving the province without permission from his probation officer, and attending within 100 metres of the United States border.
Fox was scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court today.