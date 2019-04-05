Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Argentina: Bodies of 600 disappeared wait to be identified
by Almudena Calatrava, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 12:17 am EDT
In this March 28, 2019 photo, Mariana Selva, Argentine Anthropology Forensic Team lab coordinator, returns a box filled with the skeletal remains of an unidentified missing person, to a storage unit at the Museum of Remembrance in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The team works in the former Naval Mechanics School, which was a notorious clandestine detention and torture center that held an estimated 5,000 prisoners. (AP Photo/Tomas F. Cuesta)
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Bonnie and Daniel Loedel walked into a mausoleum with an urn holding the bone remains of their sister Isabel, who had been unidentified for four decades after being forcibly disappeared during Argentina’s military dictatorship.
Delivering the simple wooden box was the last step of an arduous identification process that they hope will bring the family closure and, at the same time, thwart the goal of the military regime that rights groups estimate killed or disappeared 30,000 people while seeking to make its victims invisible.
The Remembrance, Truth and Justice Mausoleum for the Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism is at a cemetery in La Plata, a town about 35 miles from Argentina’s capital of Buenos Aires. It holds the remains of at least a dozen people who disappeared during the dictatorship.