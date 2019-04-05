Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska OK funding Medicaid through grants, governor says
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 5, 2019 12:15 am EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy told President Donald Trump that the state is open to the idea of receiving Medicaid funding through fixed amounts each year.
Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow tells Alaska Public Media that the block grant approach could allow the state more flexibility in how it spends Medicaid funding.
The Republican governor wrote in a letter to the president last month that Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, had urged the state to become the first receive the federal funding this way.
The federal government currently pays an agreed-upon percentage of each state’s Medicaid costs.
The government program provides health care to people with lower income. More than a quarter of the state’s population is covered by Medicaid.
The Associated Press
