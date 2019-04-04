Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
White House pulls nomination for ICE director
by Colleen Long, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 10:14 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — The White House has pulled the nomination of longtime border official Ron Vitiello to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
That’s according to people familiar with the matter who say the notice was sent to members of Congress Thursday.
President Donald Trump is visiting the border Friday. Vitiello was supposed to be on the trip but is no longer going, one person said.
Vitiello has been a law enforcement agent for more than 30 years, starting in 1985 with the U.S. Border Patrol.
It’s not clear why Trump pulled the nomination, but he’s been threatening recently to close down the border entirely.
The three people had direct knowledge of the letter but were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Colleen Long, The Associated Press
