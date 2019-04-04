Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
University to offer course on the 'Angry White Male"
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 2:21 pm EDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A congressman is chastising the University of Kansas for offering a course titled “Angry White Male Studies.”
Kansas Republican Rep. Ron Estes was among those turning to social media, lamenting in a tweet that the university has “decided to offer a class that divides the student population.”
The school’s academic catalogue says the course will chart “the rise of the ‘angry white male’ in America and Britain since the 1950s, exploring the deeper sources of this emotional state.”
Humanities professor Christopher Forth, himself a white man, will teach the course this fall. Forth and a university spokeswoman didn’t immediately return phone and email messages from The Associated Press.
Other colleges also have been exploring masculinity amid the #MeToo movement, including Duke University, which describes its “Men’s Project” as being “dedicated to interrogating male privilege.”