UN: Climate change threatens 19 million Bangladesh children

DHAKA, Bangladesh — A new report by the United Nations children’s agency says the lives and futures of more than 19 million Bangladeshi children are at risk from the colossal impacts of devastating floods, cyclones and other environmental disasters linked to climate change.

The UNICEF report released Friday said the tally includes Rohingya refugee children from Myanmar who are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh.

The report says that because of the impact of climate, hundreds of thousands of children have migrated to big cities from villages after their parents lost their livelihoods to flooding or river bank erosion.

The report documents children being forced into sex trafficking or marriage to survive.

Julhas Alam, The Associated Press