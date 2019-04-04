Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trump says China trade talks 'moving along very nicely'
by Darlene Superville And Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 12:45 pm EDT
President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says trade talks with China are “moving along very nicely.”
Trump made the comment hours before he was scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon with China’s top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He. The two countries are working to end a standoff that has shaken financial markets and darkened the outlook for the world economy.
Despite his upbeat assessment, Trump cautioned that “if it’s not a great deal, we’re not doing it.”
U.S. and Chinese negotiators on Wednesday began their ninth round of talks to resolve a dispute over American allegations that Beijing is using predatory tactics, including cybertheft, in a campaign to challenge U.S. technological dominance.
Trump has slapped tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese products. In retaliation, China has targeted $110 billion in American imports.
Darlene Superville And Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press