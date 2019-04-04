Saskatchewan premier welcomes Manitoba in fight against federal carbon tax

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he welcomes Manitoba in the legal fight against Ottawa over the federal carbon tax.

Moe told about 1,000 people at a Regina rally opposing the tax that Saskatchewan is making a difference by leading the battle.

Manitoba announced on Wednesday that it is following Saskatchewan and Ontario in challenging the tax in court.

Ottawa started imposing its own tax Monday on the three provinces, along with New Brunswick, because they refused to enact their own carbon levies.

Moe told the rally that climate change is real and human activity contributes to it, but a carbon tax is not the solution.

The Opposition NDP had criticized Moe for planning to attend the event, because one of its organizers doesn’t believe climate change poses a threat to the planet.

Some attending the rally arrived in a large convoy of honking trucks from parts of rural Saskatchewan.

The crowd cheered when Conservative politicians such as Saskatchewan MP Robert Kitchen said the October federal election can’t come fast enough, so that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the governing Liberals can get kicked out of office.

The Canadian Press