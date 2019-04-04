Province to shed almost 4,000 teaching jobs over next four years

The Ontario government is planning to cut thousands of teaching jobs over the next four years, beginning this fall.

More than 3,400 teaching jobs are set to disappear province-wide, most of them high school teachers. All are set to come through attrition and retirement, according to government officials.

Initially the number was thought to be much bigger but the Ministry of Education corrected earlier reports that pegged the losses closer to 10,000 jobs.

The move is expected to save the government $851-million.

News of the job losses comes on the same day high school students walked out in a province-wide day of protest against planned education cuts by the Ford government.