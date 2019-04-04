Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prosecutors seek life term for ex-CIA man on spy conviction
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 6:15 am EDT
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Prosecutors and defence attorneys will be asking for vastly different prison terms as a former CIA officer is formally sentenced for spying for China.
A jury convicted Kevin Mallory of Leesburg last year under the Espionage Act for providing top secret information to Chinese handlers in exchange for $25,000.
He was arrested in 2017 after he was discovered with more than $16,000 in undeclared cash on a return flight from Shanghai.
Still, prosecutors and defence attorneys differ markedly in the severity of Mallory’s misconduct.
Defence attorneys argue that Mallory provided information that was practically worthless at a time when he was financially desperate. They seek a term no longer than 10 years at Thursday’s sentencing hearing.
Prosecutors say Mallory intentionally put human assets at risk. They’ve asked for a life sentence.