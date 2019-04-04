OPP reviewing Hillier's claims of illegal lobbying against Ford gov.

The OPP has confirmed they are looking into former PC MPP Randy Hillier’s claims of illegal lobbying by Premier Doug Ford’s government.

Hillier was ousted from the Progressive Conservative caucus back in March over comments reportedly made to parents of children with autism and for “demonstrating an ongoing unwillingness on your part to be a team player and to work constructively on finding a solution,” according to caucus chair Daryl Kramp.

However, the outspoken MPP claims he was actually removed from caucus after pushing back against party operatives who he alleged are silencing elected politicians.

In an open letter, Hillier listed a number of reasons for his ousting including the allegation of “possible illegal and unregistered lobbying by close friends and advisors employed by Premier Ford.”

NDP MPP Taras Natyshak tells CityNews after making a complaint to the OPP, they confirmed the Anti-Rackets Branch, Investigation and Support Bureau will be reviewing the allegations of “illegal and unregistered lobbying.”

Hillier added he has since taken his concerns to the Integrity Commissioner’s office, which has not disclosed whether they are investigating.

The now-independent MPP added he did raise his allegations with Ford in two meetings in December and January.

Ford’s office has since called the claims “outright lies.”

With files from The Canadian Press