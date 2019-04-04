Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Officials expect delayed opening of road to scenic valley
ASPEN, Colo. — Officials say the road to a mountain scenic area near Aspen will likely open later than usually following a winter of heavy snow and avalanches.
The Aspen Times reported Thursday that Pitkin County public works officials expect that the road to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area will not be open by the May 15 target date.
Aspen-Sopris Ranger District recreation manager Shelly Grail says the snowy conditions could discourage early visitors to the area, but most people don’t visit until the late summer and fall.
The U.S. Forest Service estimates that about 320,000 people visit the Maroon Lake area each year.
___
Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/
The Associated Press
