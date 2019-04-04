Loading articles...

Nebraska's new tourism motto could appear on shirts, mugs

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s new tourism motto could soon be spreading to T-shirts and coffee mugs.

Lawmakers gave first-round approval Thursday to a bill that would allow the Nebraska Tourism Commission to sell promotional items with its attention-grabbing catchphrase: “Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”

State tourism officials say they’ve received many requests for merchandise with the motto after it spread on national media. It’s part of a broader publicity effort to attract visitors and fight national perceptions of Nebraska as a flat, boring, flyover state.

Senators advanced the bill, 40-0, through the first of three required votes before it goes to the governor.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.