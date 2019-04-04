Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 9:43 am EDT
FILE- In this March 7, 2019, file photo Robert Arciero, center, works with fellow traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 4. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 on track to extend its winning streak into a sixth day.
Facebook and Boeing were among the early winners on Wall Street Thursday. Facebook climbed 1.9% and Boeing added 2.1 %.
Tesla sank 9% after the electric car maker said it delivered only 63,000 vehicles in the first quarter, down 31% from the previous quarter. Its production figures were also far below the pace needed to fulfil its goal of making 500,000 a year.
The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,875.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40 points, or 0.2%, to 26,224. The Nasdaq rose 37 points, or 0.5%, to 7,887.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 2.52%.