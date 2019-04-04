Loading articles...

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in east end shooting

Last Updated Apr 4, 2019 at 11:18 pm EDT

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in east end shooting. CITYNEWS

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the east end.

Police say a man turned up at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds just before 9:30 p.m. He was then rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Investigators say they discovered shell casings in the parking lot of Woodside Square in the area of Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road.

Police do not have any suspect descriptions at this time as the investigation is in its early phases.

