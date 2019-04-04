Loading articles...

Man injured in shooting outside North York pub

Last Updated Apr 4, 2019 at 5:23 am EDT

Damage to the door of a pub on Marlee Avenue can be seen following a shooting on March 4, 2019. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

A man has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting outside a pub in North York

Police were called just after midnight to Marlee Avenue near Glencarin Avenue to the sound of gunshots.

The victim reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taking to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Gunshots also reportedly caused damage to the pub’s door and front window. An SUV was also found outside with bullet holes.

Officers say three to four males were seen fleeing the area, but no suspect descriptions have been made available.

Bullet holes can be seen in the windshield of a vehicle after a shooting left a man with non-life-threatening injuries. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy
