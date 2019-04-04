Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Liberals signal intent to impose deadlines on 11 bills sitting in the Senate
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 2:12 pm EDT
Senator Peter Harder, Government Representative in the Senate, leaves the Senate Chamber in Ottawa on June 19, 2018. A logjam of bills in the Senate has boiled over into an open dispute, triggered by a government move to impose deadlines on 11 bills to ensure they pass before Parliament rises in June. Sen. Peter Harder, government's representative in the Senate, has tabled notice of a motion that would set specific timelines for debates and votes on 11 pieces of legislation. The motion has not yet been officially moved. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — Tempers are flaring in Canada’s chamber of sober second thought, triggered by a government move to impose deadlines on almost a dozen bills to ensure they pass before Parliament rises in June.
The Liberal government’s representative in the Senate wants the upper chamber to agree to his motion that would set specific timelines for debates and votes on 11 bills to break up what he describes as a legislative logjam.
Sen. Peter Harder, the government’s representative in the Senate, is blaming obstructionist tactics by Conservative senators to slow down legislation already passed by the House of Commons.
The list of bills to be fast-tracked includes Bill C-69, which would impose new rules for environmental assessments of energy projects, as well as C-71, which aims to tighten certain regulations on gun ownership laws, including expanded background checks.
The government has the ability to put time limits on debate, but usually applies the measure to a single bill or piece of legislation.
Sen. Larry Smith, the Conservative leader in the Senate, says what the government proposes is an anti-democratic “time allocation on steroids” and is vowing to use every parliamentary tool available until Harder backs down.