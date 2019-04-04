Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge dismisses suspended Florida sheriff's lawsuit
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 3:30 pm EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Florida sheriff who Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended and accused of failing to prevent the Parkland school shooting.
A Broward County circuit judge dismissed the suit Thursday, ruling DeSantis’ executive order removing Scott Israel from his position as Broward County sheriff was consistent with the Florida Constitution.
DeSantis suspended Israel in January, saying it was for neglect of duty and incompetence.
Israel says DeSantis is overstepping his constitutional authority and interfering with the public’s right to determine their elected official. His attorney says they’re appealing Thursday’s decision.
Before the shooting, Israel had changed his department’s policy to say deputies “may” confront shooters, instead of “shall.” Critics say that gave deputies an excuse for not confronting the gunman during the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The Associated Press
