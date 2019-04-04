Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israeli spacecraft enters lunar orbit ahead of moon landing
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 11:14 am EDT
YEHUD, Israel — The first Israeli spacecraft to journey to the moon has passed its most crucial test yet: dropping into lunar orbit one week ahead of landing.
After travelling over 5.5 million kilometres (3.4 million miles) around the Earth and drawing ever closer to the moon, the small spacecraft on Thursday finally swung into the moon’s elliptical orbit — keeping it on track for touchdown April 11.
Opher Doron, space division general manager at Israel Aerospace Industries, which worked with non-profit SpaceIL to build the spacecraft, hailed “the most significant manoeuvr we’ve made” on Thursday.
“Next is just the landing,” Doron added, “which makes us quite a bit more nervous.”
If all goes according to plan next week, Israel will become the fourth country to pull off a moon landing.
The Associated Press
