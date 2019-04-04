Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
House votes to renew domestic violence law
by Matthew Daly, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 12:39 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — The House has voted to reauthorize a 25-year-old law that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence, despite complaints by Republicans that Democrats were politicizing the popular law by expanding gun control.
The bill to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act includes a provision making it easier to take away guns from violent offenders even if they are not a spouse or domestic partner. The amendment closes the so-called “boyfriend loophole” by barring those convicted of abusing, assaulting or stalking a current or former dating partner from owning a firearm.
Supporters said the measure was crucial to protect women, but the National Rifle Association and some Republicans called it a political trap intended to portray gun-rights supporters as anti-women.
The House approved the bill, 263-158, sending it to the Senate.
Matthew Daly, The Associated Press
