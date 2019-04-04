Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hickenlooper to meet Charleston church shooting survivors
by Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 2:20 pm EDT
Former Democratic Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper smiles during a meeting with AmeriCorps members at a roundtable campaign stop in Manchester, N.H., Friday, March 22, 2019. Hickenlooper joined the 2020 Presidential race earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper is meeting with survivors of a racist massacre at a historically black church during a campaign trip to South Carolina.
Hickenlooper’s campaign says the former Colorado governor is scheduled to have dinner and a roundtable discussion Saturday with survivors of the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME.
Nine parishioners were slain as they prayed during Bible study at the church. The shooter, a white man who said he hoped the killings would start a race war, is on federal death row.
Hickenlooper is known as a staunch advocate for gun control legislation. Following the 2012 Aurora theatre shooting, the then-governor called for and signed bills requiring universal background checks and limiting magazine capacity to 15 rounds.
___
Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP