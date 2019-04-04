Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Guam legalizes recreational use of marijuana
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 7:50 pm EDT
HAGATNA, Guam — The governor of Guam has signed into law a bill that legalizes the recreational use of marijuana on the U.S. island territory.
The Pacific Daily News reports Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed the bill Thursday — a week after the Guam Legislature narrowly passed the legislation that allows people, age 21 and older, to possess up to an 1 ounce (28 grams).
The law also allows adults to grow up to six plants for personal use.
People won’t be able to legally purchase marijuana until regulations are developed by the new Cannabis Control Board and approved by the Legislature.
The board has up to year to form the rules. The law tasks the nine-member board with overseeing cannabis testing, manufacturing and licensing.
Guam voters approved medical marijuana in 2014.
The Associated Press
