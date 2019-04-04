Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Group riding snowmobiles survives avalanche they triggered
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 12:02 am EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — An Alaska man says he and his friends are lucky to be alive after triggering an avalanche while riding snowmobiles in the eastern Alaska Range.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the avalanche north of Paxson Saturday caught three of the four men and partially buried two of them.
Dustin Scalisi says they were aware there was a risk of slides, but their years of riding in the area had made them “apathetic to avalanches.”
One of the men had set off a slab avalanche on the Pegmatitie Glacier, but the group managed to make it out unharmed.
Scalisi says the avalanche created a debris pile about 300 yards (274 metres) across and 500 yards (457 metres) long.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com
The Associated Press
