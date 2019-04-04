Group riding snowmobiles survives avalanche they triggered

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — An Alaska man says he and his friends are lucky to be alive after triggering an avalanche while riding snowmobiles in the eastern Alaska Range.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the avalanche north of Paxson Saturday caught three of the four men and partially buried two of them.

Dustin Scalisi says they were aware there was a risk of slides, but their years of riding in the area had made them “apathetic to avalanches.”

One of the men had set off a slab avalanche on the Pegmatitie Glacier, but the group managed to make it out unharmed.

Scalisi says the avalanche created a debris pile about 300 yards (274 metres) across and 500 yards (457 metres) long.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

The Associated Press