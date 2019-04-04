Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former Calgary teacher pleads guilty to sex charges involving girls
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 8:49 pm EDT
CALGARY — A former Calgary teacher has pleaded guilty to 17 sex-related charges involving girls.
Christian Allen Sarile had been arrested on 49 charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, luring and extortion.
All of the victims were between the ages of 12 and 17 and are from the Calgary area.
Police say Sarile used social media sites to pose as a teenager asking to meet girls.
Investigators say he would ask the girls to chat through various social media platforms and then offer them cash or items in exchange for sex or compromising photos.
A sentencing date has not been set. (CTV Calgary, The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
