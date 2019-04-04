Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Feds: Man who discussed US attack arrested at gun range
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 6:56 pm EDT
HELENA, Mont. — A man who federal agents say talked about joining ISIS and attacking random people to avenge a shooting at a New Zealand mosque has been arrested at a gun range in Montana.
Fabjan Alameti (FAB-yahn ah-la-MET-ee) appeared before a U.S magistrate judge Thursday to hear the charges of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance and making false statements involving international and domestic terrorism.
FBI Special Agent Matthew Duermeier says in a sworn statement that Alameti moved to Bozeman last month from New York City. He had been communicating with a federal informant about travelling to join ISIS and planning a U.S. attack.
He was arrested Tuesday while renting a semi-automatic rifle at a gun range in Bozeman.
His federal public defender, John Rhodes, did not immediately return a call for comment Thursday.