Delay in ATC completion will cost TTC additional $98M: report

Just when you thought those weekend subway closures were soon to be a thing of the past, think again.

A new Toronto Transit Commission report says the implementation of the Automatic Train Control (ATC) system will take longer and cost even more to complete.

The installation of ATC was supposed to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. The report cites “several challenges” that have adversely impacted the project schedule, with a revised date for completion now being September 2022.

The report says the delay will add an additional $98-million to the project, raising the total cost for $661-million.

“Clearly I’m dissapointed,” TTC chair Jaye Robinson tells 680NEWS. “I’m frustrated by the delays but I know also residents are very frustrated by the delays.”

Robinson adds that ATC is currently installed and functioning on 40 per cent of the line and service reliability has improved significantly on the portions of the track that have system implemented.

“It’s clearly going to have to be prioritized because this work is critical to the capacity issues we’re facing on Line 1,” says Robinson. “So the money is going to have to be found because we need to complete this work.”