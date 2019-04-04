Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Daytrotter closes Iowa recording studio, moves to Atlanta
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Daytrotter has closed its venue space and recording studio in Iowa and is relocating to Atlanta.
The Quad-City Times reports that the Davenport studio closed March 30.
Matt Lundberg, a senior vice-president of Daytrotter’s majority owner Wolfgang’s Vault, said Wednesday that the lease expired at the end of March and the company was no longer making a profit hosting live shows there.
Lundberg says Daytrotter is moving to Atlanta to be closer to its partner, Paste Magazine, an online publication that hosts Daytrotter’s catalogue of more than 7,000 band sessions. The Atlanta venue will be open by July 1.
Daytrotter alumni include Wilco, The National, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, the Alabama Shakes and Macy Gray.
Wolfgang’s Vault is an online retailer of music and music merchandise.
___
Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com
The Associated Press
