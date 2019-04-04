Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chinese authorities shut down site of deadly chemical blast
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 11:13 pm EDT
BEIJING — Authorities are shutting down an eastern China industrial park after 78 people were killed last month by a chemical explosion.
The city government said Friday that local departments have met to discuss how to eliminate chemical plants with low safety standards and severe pollution issues.
Authorities said the Xiangshui Chemical Industrial Park, the site of last month’s deadly blast, will be completely shut down.
In 2017, an explosion that killed 10 at a nearby plant prompted the State Administration of Work Safety to dispatch inspectors. They discovered over 200 safety hazards at Yancheng chemical factories, including 13 at the Tianjiayi plant where the most recent explosion occurred.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that the blast ultimately claimed 78 lives and left dozens with severe injuries.
The Associated Press
