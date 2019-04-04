Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China's construction binge spreads to Americas, rattles US
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 2:06 am EDT
In this Dec. 3, 2018, photo, a Panama Canal worker docks the Chinese container ship Cosco at the Panama Canals' Cocoli Locks, in Panama City. China's expansion in Latin America of its Belt and Road initiative to build ports and other trade-related facilities is stirring anxiety in Washington. As American officials express alarm at Beijing's ambitions in a U.S.-dominated region, China has launched a charm offensive, wooing Panamanian politicians, professionals, and journalists. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
PANAMA CITY — China’s expansion in Latin America of its Belt and Road initiative to build ports and other trade-related facilities is stirring alarm in Washington over Beijing’s ambitions in a region that American leaders since the 19th century have seen as off-limits to other powers.
China is hardly a newcomer to the region, but now it’s focusing on countries in Central America such as Panama. It’s a country of just 4 million people but its canal linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans makes it one of the world’s busiest trade arteries and strategically important both to Washington and Beijing.
As American officials express alarm at Beijing’s ambitions in the U.S.-dominated Western Hemisphere, China has launched a charm offensive, wooing Panamanian politicians, professionals and journalists. It seems to be paying off.