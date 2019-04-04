Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China providing services to woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 4:32 am EDT
BEIJING — China says it has been informed of the arrest of a Chinese woman at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club over the weekend and is providing her with consular services.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Thursday that the Chinese Consulate General in Houston had been notifiied of the March 30 arrest, had gotten in touch with the person involved and was providing her with consular assistance. Geng gave no details.
Yujing Zhang is being held on charges of lying to agents and illegal entering.
Court documents allege 32-year-old Zhang told a Secret Service agent Saturday she was a Mar-a-Lago member there to use the pool.
Agents were later summoned and they say Zhang began arguing during an interview. They say a thumb drive in her possession contained malware.
