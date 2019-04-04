Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chief: Family DNA leads police to mother who abandoned baby
by Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 11:18 am EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say DNA submitted to family genealogy sites led them to find and arrest the mother of a baby who was born alive then died abandoned inside a box in a vacant field 29 years ago.
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller says the DNA led them to the probable father of the 6.5-pound (3-kilogram) baby called Julie Valentine.
Miller said at a news conference Thursday that the father named Brook Graham as the baby’s likely mother. She was arrested late Wednesday and charged with homicide by neglect.
Authorities say the 53-year-old Graham has two grown children.
Miller says the baby was discovered wrapped in newspaper and bedding in a box in February 1990 by a man picking Valentine’s Day flowers for his wife.
Jail records didn’t indicate if Graham had a lawyer.
Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press
