Autopsies delayed on Guam due to lack of permanent examiner
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 12:06 am EDT
HAGATNA, Guam — Guam has experienced significant delays in autopsies since the retirement of the island’s chief medical examiner.
The Pacific Daily News reported Wednesday that the retirement at the end of January has caused delays of criminal cases, as well as exams of people who died from natural causes.
Funeral officials say grieving families can be left waiting for days at a time while postmortem examinations are done by a Saipan-based pathologist who travels 136 miles (219 kilometres) to Guam and stays for only a few days at a time.
Officials say autopsies must be performed on those who die within 24 hours of a hospital admission and on bodies that are to be transported off the island or cremated.
The Associated Press
