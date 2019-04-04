Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Attorneys, judge to keep winnowing jury pool for cop trial
by Jeff Baenen, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 1:04 am EDT
FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file photo, posters of Justine Ruszczyk Damond are displayed at a news conference by attorneys for her family in Minneapolis. The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor who fatally shot the unarmed Australian Ruszczyk Damond, is restricting media and public access. Thirty-three-year-old Noor goes on trial Monday in the July 2017 death of Ruszcyzyk Damond. Judge Kathryn Quaintance ruled Friday, March 29, 2019, that potentially graphic evidence would be seen only by the jury, not the public or media. One media attorney says her ruling could be unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Amy Forliti, File)
MINNEAPOLIS — A judge and attorneys are set to continue winnowing the jury pool Thursday for the murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.
Another 10 prospective jurors were excused Wednesday for the trial of Mohamed Noor, bringing the total to 16 excused so far out of a pool of 75 potential jurors.
Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual Australian-U.S. citizen who had approached Noor’s squad car after summoning police to the alley behind her home.
The 33-year-old Noor has declined to speak to investigators, but his attorneys plan to argue that he acted in self-defence.