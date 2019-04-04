Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police seek suspect in St. Patrick's Day assault on pub bouncer
by News Staff
Posted Apr 4, 2019 11:16 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 4, 2019 at 11:36 am EDT
Security image of an assault suspect. Durham Regional Police.
Durham regional police are trying to identify a man who allegedly took part in the group assault of a bouncer outside of a Whitby bar on St. Patrick’s Day.
Police say a group of five males were denied re-entry to the Gryphon Pub on Dundas Street in the early morning hours on March 17, after the bouncer determined they were too intoxicated.
“The suspects became upset and assaulted the bouncer by kicking and punching him. A citizen intervened to assist and was assaulted,” police said in a release.
The bouncer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the person who tried to help him suffered minor injuries.
By the time police arrived, the suspects had fled.
Police have released a photo of one of the suspects. He’s described as a white male, six foot two, with a shaved head. He was wearing a brown leather jacket.
If you know anything, you are asked to contact Durham regional police.
