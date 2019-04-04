Police seek suspect in St. Patrick's Day assault on pub bouncer

Durham regional police are trying to identify a man who allegedly took part in the group assault of a bouncer outside of a Whitby bar on St. Patrick’s Day.

Police say a group of five males were denied re-entry to the Gryphon Pub on Dundas Street in the early morning hours on March 17, after the bouncer determined they were too intoxicated.

“The suspects became upset and assaulted the bouncer by kicking and punching him. A citizen intervened to assist and was assaulted,” police said in a release.

The bouncer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the person who tried to help him suffered minor injuries.

By the time police arrived, the suspects had fled.

Police have released a photo of one of the suspects. He’s described as a white male, six foot two, with a shaved head. He was wearing a brown leather jacket.

If you know anything, you are asked to contact Durham regional police.