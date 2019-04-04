Loading articles...

Man facing arson charges after garbage bin fires in Church and Wellesley area

Last Updated Apr 4, 2019 at 6:30 am EDT

A firefighter hoses down the area surrounding a dumpster after it was allegedly set on fire early Friday morning. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy.

Toronto police say a man is facing arson charges after several garbage bins and a sign were allegedly set on fire early Thursday morning in the Church and Wellesley area.

Fire crews tell CityNews they put out at least seven garbage bin fires in the area bordered by Yonge Street to Sherbourne Avenue and Carlton to Bloor Streets.

The first one started around midnight with the last happening around 3 a.m.

One man was taken into custody and is now facing at least three charges of arson.

 

A sign on Wellesley Street suffers fire damage after several fires were allegedly set in the area early Friday morning. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy.
