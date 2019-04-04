Man facing arson charges after garbage bin fires in Church and Wellesley area

Toronto police say a man is facing arson charges after several garbage bins and a sign were allegedly set on fire early Thursday morning in the Church and Wellesley area.

Fire crews tell CityNews they put out at least seven garbage bin fires in the area bordered by Yonge Street to Sherbourne Avenue and Carlton to Bloor Streets.

@CityNews a dumpster fire started around 3:15 this morning just north of Church-Wellesley pic.twitter.com/1ovL7akpgL — Cutie Pie Kai (@GaGaXforever) April 4, 2019

The first one started around midnight with the last happening around 3 a.m.

One man was taken into custody and is now facing at least three charges of arson.