5 French novels are finalists for $10,000 Albertine Prize
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2019 7:31 pm EDT
NEW YORK — English-language editions of French novels drawing upon everything from immigration to Burundi’s civil war to Nazism in the 1930s are finalists for the $10,000 Albertine Prize.
The nominees, announced Thursday, include the rapper-novelist Gael Faye’s Burundi narrative “Small Country” and Franco-Iranian Negar Djavadi’s multigenerational “Disoriental.” Also nominated were Franco-Mauritian Nathacha Appanah’s family saga “Waiting for Tomorrow,” Franco-Moroccan Leila Slimani’s “The Perfect Nanny” and French author-filmmaker Eric Vuillard’s novel about the Nazis’ rise, “The Order of the Day.”
The award is presented by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy and Van Cleef & Arpels, and voted on by U.S readers through http://www.albertine.com/albertine-prize . The deadline is April 30. The winning author receives $8,000, and the translator $2,000.